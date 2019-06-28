Delhi University admission 2019: The University alongside releasing the first cutoff has also begun the counseling for various post-graduate pre-entrance examination for economically weaker and other underprivileged sections. Students are required to attend the orientation program to be held from today i.e. June 28, 2019, to July 1, 2019.

Delhi University admission 2019: With the beginning of undergraduate admission 2019, the University of Delhi has released the first cutoff for various courses. Alongside, the varsity is also holding two days pre-entrance orientation programme for Economically Weaker Section (EWS/BPL), SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer( and minorities & PwD (EWS/BPL) Kashmiri migrants, wards/war-widows/ex-servicemen (defence) candidates seeking admissions to M.A./M.Com/M.Sc. courses of Delhi University in various departments between 11 am to 1 pm starting today i.e. June 28, 2019.

The orientation program will continue till July 1, 2019. Students are requested to avail the opportunity by attending the program in the respective departments in accordance with the below mentioned list.

Timings for orientation that starts today will remain same for all the colleges i.e. 11 am to 1 pm. Here’s the schedule of some of the colleges conducting orientation:

For Botany, the venue will be Department of Botany, Room No.- 37. Students will be required to meet Prof. Vishnu Bhat only on June 28.

For Sociology, the venue will be Sociology Department and students will be required to meet Dr. Kami Aphun and Dr. Shashi Bhushan

Singh on June 28 and July 1.

For Economics, the venue will be Economics Lecture Theatre and students will be required to meet Dr. Param Jit and Dr. Anirban Kar on June 28 and July 1.

For Mathematics, students will need to gather at seminar room in the Mathematical Sciences Building (ground floor) on June 28 and meet Pragati Gautam from Kamla Nehru College.

For History, students will need to gather at the Department of History on June 28 and July 1 and meet Ms. Aakrti and Mr. Sachin Dev.

For Psychology, students will be required to meet Dr. Dinesh Chhabra at the Department of Psychology on July 1, 2019.

For Philosophy, students will need to gather outside room no-11 at the office of Philosophy Department to meet Professor Balaganapathi, Professor Kesava Kumar, RM Singh, Aditya Kumar Gupta, and Gautam Kalotra on June 28 and July 1.

Check the full list here: Two-day Orientation/Counselling Programme for DU PG Pre-Entrance Examination in Delhi University

Check DU first-cutoff list here: Arts and Commerce

Check DU first-cutoff list here: Science

