Delhi University recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the post of Principal for the Shaheed Bhagat Singh College by the Delhi University. All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the recruitment to the post of principal for the Shaheed Bhagat Singh college can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Delhi University and following the formation mentioned in the official notification released by the University.

Important dates for Delhi University recruitment 2019:

The last date to apply for the recruitment to the post of Principal in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh College is October 17, 2019.

Vacancy details for Delhi University recruitment 2019:

Only one vacancy is available for the recruitment to the post of principal in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh College of Delhi University.

Eligibility criteria for Delhi University recruitment 2019:

The candidates must have a PhD degree and at least 15 years of experience as a professor or associate professor, minimum of 10 research publications in peer-reviewed or UGC -listed journals, minimum of 110 Research Score as per Annexure V.

How to apply for Delhi University recruitment 2019:

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment to the post of Principal in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh College of Delhi University.

About Delhi University:

The University of Delhi, also known as the Delhi University is a collegiate public university situated in New Delhi. It was founded in the year 1922 under the Central Legislative Assembly Act. The Delhi University is India’s largest educational institute of higher education and learning. The Delhi university currently has 16 faculties and 86 departments which are distributed between the North and the South campus of the University.

