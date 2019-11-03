Delhi University Recruitment 2019: The candidates can apply for 54 posts of Assistant Professor in the Ram Lal Anand College till November 15, 2019.

The University of Delhi is hiring for the posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects. The interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website @colrec.du.ac. The candidates can visit the website for further information regarding the posts. The last date for the online format before November 15, 2019.

List of posts:

Assistant Professor (Commerce): 10 Posts, Assistant Professor (Economics): 04 Posts, Assistant Professor (English): 01 Post, Assistant Professor (Geology): 06 Posts, Assistant Professor (Hindi): 07 Posts, Assistant Professor (Microbiology): 04 Posts, Assistant Professor (Political Science): 07 Posts, Assistant Professor (Statistics): 04 Posts, Assistant Professor (Management Studies): 05 Posts, Assistant Professor (Environmental Studies): 01 Post, Assistant Professor (Mathematics): 05 Posts.

For arts, candidates should have 55 percent in PG in a single subject in Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Social Science, Physical Education. The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test conducted by the UGC CSIR. For the Management Studies, candidates should have a master’s degree in Business Management, Administration in a relevant management related discipline or first class in two-year full-time PGDM.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the official notification or college website regarding qualifications, experience, screening guidelines and other details.

The selection list will be finalized after the proper checking of the marks of the candidates when they were selected. The candidates can apply online through the official website before November 15. They should fill up the online application form as per the process mentioned by the officials in the notifications.

