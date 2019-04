Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Recently, Delhi University announced the list of vacancies available for the post of Junior Research Fellow for the Department of Zoology. Eligible candidates are requested to apply for the post on or before May 3, 2019.

Delhi University Recruitment 2019: The University of Delhi is hiring aspirants for recruitment of Junior Research Fellow for the Department of Zoology post. Interested candidates who are eligible for the posts are requested to apply for the post on or before 3 May 2019. Aspirants eligible can apply for the post by sensing applications attached with required documents to the email address i.e. recttmoloncoldu@gmail.com.

Important dates to note:

Last Date of Application: May 3, 2019

University of Delhi vacancy details:

Junior Research Fellow – 1 post

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Research Fellow Post

Should have M.Sc. in Zoology, Bio-Medical Sciences, Microbiology or any other educational qualification in a related field

Age Limit for Junior Research Fellow Posts Job – 28 Years

Note: There is an age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Government rules.

Fellowship: Rs. 25,000+ HRA

Here’s the list of jobs vacant in Delhi University:

JRF Zoology

Education Qualification: MSc

Junior Assistant

Education Qualification: Diploma, 12th pass (HSE)

Female Allopathic Doctor

Education Qualification: MBBS

Hostal Supervisor/ Hostal Manager

Education Qualification: Any postgraduate

Multi Tasking Staff

Education Qualification: 10th pass (SSC)

JRF Mathematics

Education Qualification: MSc

Research Associate Chemistry

Education Qualification: M Phil/ Ph.D (Chemistry)

Roll Out Support

Education Qualification: BE/B.Tech, BSc, MCA, MS, MSc

JRF Zoology

Education Qualification: MSc (Microbiology, Zoology)

Assistant Internal Audit Officer

Education Qualification: CA

Executive Engineer

Education Qualification: BE/B.Tech (Civil. Electrical)

Technical Assistant / JRF Life Sciences

Education Qualification: BSc, MSc

Internal Audit Officer

Education Qualification: CA, ICWA

MTS Laboratory

Education Qualification: 10th pass (SSC)

Delhi University Recruitment 2019:

SGTB Khalsa College: 41 Non Teaching Posts

41 Non Teaching Posts College of Vocational Studies Delhi: 2 Jr. Assistant Post

2 Jr. Assistant Post Vivekananda College Delhi: 1 Allopathic Doctor (Female) Post

1 Allopathic Doctor (Female) Post Maharaja Agrasen College Delhi: Hostel Supervisor/ Hostel Manager Post

Hostel Supervisor/ Hostel Manager Post Satyawati College: MTS (Mali) Post

MTS (Mali) Post Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College: MTS Laboratory Post

MTS Laboratory Post Kirori Mal College Delhi: 25 MTS Laboratory Attendant Posts

25 MTS Laboratory Attendant Posts Satyawati College: Nurse Post

Nurse Post Satyawati College: Technical Assistant (Computer) Post

Technical Assistant (Computer) Post Aditi Mahavidyalaya Delhi: Librarian Post

