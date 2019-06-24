With the end of Delhi university registration process for the current academic session, the university has released the figures of total applicants who have applied at the varsity. A total of 3,67,895 candidates have registered on the admission portal this year.

Delhi University registration 2019: The Delhi University registration process has finally closed with more than 3 lakh students applying for admission as per the data released by the university. A total 3,67,895 candidates have registered on the admission portal of the university till June 22, out of whom 2,58,388 have made the final payments.

From the unreserved category, a total of 84,021 females and 68,457 male applicants have applied for admission to Delhi University. From the Schedule Tribe (ST), 3,056 females and 4,044 males have applied for the admission process. From the Schedule Caste (SC), 16,000 females and 17,000 males have registered for admission. A total of 22,531 females and 32,926 males from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) have applied for admission. From this year onwards introduced, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, 3,562 females and 5,528 males have been registered.

Under the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quota, NCC was the top choice for the applicants, while under sports quota football was the first preference of the candidates as per the figure shared by the Delhi University.

English Debate, Theatre, Quiz, Fine arts, were among the top choices under ECA quota. The other activities involved in the top 10 were music, dance, NSS, creative writing and Hindi Debate. Total 14 disciplines were involved in ECA list this time.

Under the sports quota, basketball, volleyball, athletics, and cricket were among the top five choices of the candidates appearing for trials. Other sports involved in the list of top 10 preferences included kho-kho, badminton, handball, kabaddi, and taekwondo. Total 27 sports were included in the list of sports quota.

