Delhi University released PG admissions list 2019 today. Candidates can now check the list on the official website of the Delhi University, du.ac.in.

Delhi University has declared the PG admissions list 2019 as per the official notification released on the official website, du.ac.in. The PG admissions list 2019 has been announced for those candidates who are seeking admissions to postgraduate courses in the University. Delhi University PG admissions list 2019 has been published online on the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in.

However, Delhi University had published the PG admissions list 2019 only for few courses, which includes M.A Hindi, LL.B, Biochemistry, B.Ed. Special Education (VI), M.Ed, M.Sc, M.A. Sociology, M.Sc. Candidates who have participated in the admission process are advised to check DU PG admissions 2019 every day to get the complete list.

Candidates who have been selected for the admission in PG courses will have to complete the admission process before July 27, 2019, to confirm their admissions. The admission formalities will take place at the respective faculty offices or department. For morning colleges the time for document verification process is 10 AM to 2 PM whereas for evening college students it is 4 PM to 7 PM.

List of required documents needed for PG Admission 2019:

Candidates will have to carry the following documents to the faculty center to complete their admission process.

1. Admit card of the entrance exam, if admission through DUET

2. Class 10 mark sheet

3. Class 12 certificate

4. Four passport-sized photographs

5. Reservation certificate, if any

6. Degree certificate of the qualifying exam

7. Government-approved identity proof

