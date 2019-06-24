The University of Delhi is gearing up to come with a center to be known as Delhi School of Public Policy and Governance with the aim to contribute in the process of policymaking and governance in the society

In a proposal passed by the standing committee of Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC) during a meeting recently, the Delhi University has come up with a plan to set up governance and public policy research center to be known as Delhi School of Public Policy and Governance.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the research center will be a step towards educating students in the area of public policy and governance. It will provide a platform for the people from the community of academics, experts and practitioners to come together and nurture, develop and share ideas for addressing various emerging domestic and international challenges in public policy.

Besides being a hub for carrying out the research work by the academic scholars, the school may also offer some short-term courses for the policymakers and practitioners working in the government sector. The goal of the institute will be to upgrade with the changing times in the developing world, in terms of governance and public policy.

A governing body, along with an advisory council and coordinators will govern the school, according to the proposal in the meeting. The vice chancellor or his nominee will act as the chairperson of the governing body. There will also be a representation of dignitaries from leading institutions in the respective fields of governance and public policy.

The opportunities will also be provided to the faculty members and research fellows from other departments and colleges of the university to participate in the research activities of the school. They can also carry out their own research project or participate in the various programs of the school.

