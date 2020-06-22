Delhi University (DU) is conducting a webinar on June 23 to address the queries of students and their parents on admission process for 2021 batch.

The Delhi University (DU) is holding a webinar on 23rd June to resolve queries on the online admission process. The online server for admissions for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and Ph.D. programs went live on 20th June and will go down on 4th July. A webinar is being held to resolve the issues faced by the students last year. Last year, around 3,67,895 students applied to the university online but only 2,58,388 were able to follow up through the whole admission process.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, the admission process will be fully digitalised. Even the documents will be verified through Artificial Intelligence (AI). To join the webinar, click here. At the end of last year, the university made itself open to suggestions as to how to best explain the online admission process.

While the university earlier held open days to explain the process, it still sought advice for doing so in a more effective way. However, not a lot of suggestions offered were viable. Although this year, the admission process has been changed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Only students with NCC and NSS certificates will be classified under the extracurricular activities (ECA) category. They will have to present all their merit certificates and there will be no trials. Earlier, only the merit certificates for the previous 3 years were required and a focused trial was held, but due to coronavirus, no such risks shall be taken by the university.

There are about 27 disciplines under the sports quota that include basketball, archery, swimming, cricket, football, badminton, judo, hockey, tennis, and athletics. These disciplines are followed by a total of 14 activities such as dance, music, fine arts, yoga, creative writing, debate, etc.

