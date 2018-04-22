Delhi University is going to conduct online entrance examinations for admission to the Post graduation, M Phil and PhD courses from this year onwards. Students seeking admission into the courses need to secure at least 55% marks in the entrance exam.

The Delhi University is going to conduct online entrance examinations for admission to the Post graduation, M Phil and PhD courses from the current academic year. As per reports, a senior official of Delhi University said that the entrance examination will be held according to the Executive Council’s final decision. EC is the highest statutory body of Delhi University to make new amendments and policies, the decision t conduct entrance online was left to the statutory body.

Reports say that Delhi University offers over 50 courses and the entrance exams are held for the students outside DU for admission into the PG courses and 50% of the seats are reserved for students, who completed their graduation from DU. Also, to get admission to the courses under DU, one must acquire a minimum of 55 percent in the entrance examination while those graduated from DU need 60% minimum to acquire a seat in PG courses.

Meanwhile, the online examination will consist of objective-type questions, which will be asked both in English and in Hindi. It has been learned that the test will be conducted in three shifts however, DU will not be conducting the test itself. The University will give the responsibility to a private organisation, who will be conducting the examination and as well as declare the results. Moreover, the DU has called in bids for conducting online tests across 18 cities in the country. The proposal for conducting online test was given year however, things didn’t fall into place and it got delayed.

