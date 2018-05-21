The Delhi University entrance exams for UG, PG, M.Phil and PhD courses for the academic year 2018-19 is going to be held in June. On account of the test, Economically Weaker Section students will be trained for the entrance this year. Willing candidates can apply before May 28 on the official website of DU. The entrance test will be held online at various states across the country.

The Delhi University entrance test for undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and PhD courses is expected to be held tentatively between June 17 and 21 this year but as per reports, it is yet to be confirmed. The university is going to conduct a Pre-Entrance Summer School for economically weaker section candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC (Non-creamy layer). The DU pre-entrance summer school 2018 will have classes on eight disciplines such as Physics, Zoology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Commerce, Law, Computer Science, Journalism (Hindi and English.

The DU is asking for suggestions on conducting of the entrance exam 2018 till May 28. The suggestions will have to be sent within a week to the department of examination at the Delhi University. According to a statement released by the varsity, “The final schedule based on the recommendations of the committee will be posted after May 25 and no further request for a change/modification shall be entertained. The applicants are advised to apply for courses considering the entrance test schedule as grievances regarding clash (of dates) or refund of registration fee resulting due to (such) clash will not be entertained,” as per report in a leading daily website. The schedule for entrance has been released by the varsity and it has been learned that the entrance will be held in three slots.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Board likely to announce Class 12 results tomorrow @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, check how to download

Reports say that entrance tests for admissions into Bachelor of Education, LLB, the three management courses, along with several MPhil subjects is set to be conducted on June 17, 2018. The entrance will be conducted online and students will be able to give the test from their own respective states across the country.

To read the full notification, go directly to ‘Notification – DU Pre-Entrance Summer School 2018’

The online entrance examination will be held at different centres in the state of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi and Varanasi.

To apply for DU Pre-Entrance Summer School 2018 classes directly click on ‘Application Form Pre Entrance Summer School 2018’

ALSO READ: IGNOU Admission 2018: MBA entrance OPENMAT XLIII 2018 to be held in June, check details @ ignou.ac.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App