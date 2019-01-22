Delhi University has finally approved the proposal to introduce 30 new courses in around 20 colleges.The courses are scheduled to be released at both graduation and post graduation level. It was the university's academic council (AC) that has taken the decision after agreeing to the proposal given by several colleges regarding the same.

Students who have been looking forward to take admission in the forthcoming session, 2019-20, of the Delhi University will now have more choices to look forward to as the varsity is all set to introduce 30 new courses in around 20 colleges. The courses are scheduled to be released at both graduation and post graduation level. It was the university’s academic council (AC) that has taken the decision after agreeing to the proposal given by several colleges regarding the same.

The University has also decided to increase the number of already existing seats in courses to 282. Along with this, 10 vocational courses have also been introduced which will present part-time certificates to students in the upcoming sessions. The changes are most likely to mount the demand o teachers too.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the decisions mentioned above were taken during the AC meeting that was held on January 2. The report further noted that the committee has decided to introduce following undergraduate courses in these colleges:

BA (H) in Bhimrao Ambedkar College; BA (H) in Economics in Dayal Singh College (evening) and Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College; BA (H) in Philosophy in Hansraj College; BA (H) in Psychology in Laxmibai College and Bhaskaracharya College; BA (H) in History Dyal Singh College; BA (H) in Political Science in Bhimrao Ambedkar College; BA (H) Hindi Journalism and Mass Communication in Jesus and Mary College, and BSc (H) in environmental science in Vivekananda College and Indraprastha College for women, among others.

The post graduation courses include MA in English in Shri Gurunank Dev College), MA in Hindi in Sri Venkateswara College and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, and MSc in operational research at Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Keshav College, among others.

