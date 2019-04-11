The course revision committees will be preparing five drafts on changes to be brought in the existing syllabi of undergraduate (UG) courses before the final submission to the council on June 20, 2019. The 2019-20 undergraduate batch will be following the revises curriculum

The University of Delhi (DU) has reiterated that it will be revising the curriculum of undergraduate (UG) courses, and according to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) guidelines, the curriculum revision is pending since 2017. The revision of the UG courses will be on the basis of Learning Outcome Framework (LOCF) notified by the University Grants Commission (UGC) last year. The designated committees will be preparing five drafts on changes to be brought in the existing syllabi of UG courses before the final submission to the council on June 20, 2019.

Undergraduate Curriculum Revision Committee chairperson, CS Dubey said that in order to match up with the Industrial Revolution 4.0., it’s important to revise the curriculum. To get students acquainted with the global values through the coursework, it was important to restructure the pedagogy.

The courses need to be updated with the latest information as revision will allow new things to be included in the curriculum, said Dubey. He said the UGC is trying to facilitate interdisciplinary learning through optional courses.

On the redundancy of the current course, Dubey cited Economics course and said the current syllabus doesn’t educate students about GST, sales tax or demonetisation, hence it was important for students to know about the recent economic developments that have happened in the country.

The curriculum revision process is likely to involve participation of students as well, reads the University order. Active students from respective departments will be engaging in the revision process. Initially there were talks to involves only previous years toppers in the process but due to their unavailability, it was suggested that post graduate students should be brought on-board. Though now, the university has finalized the involvement of students from the current batches only who will give their first-hand input on course revision.

There will be over 7 lakh students enrolling in UG courses registered including Non-Collegiate Women Education board (NCWEB) of Open learning , School of Open Learning (SOL), and of course, regular colleges in 2019-2020. The students will be admitted under the revised structure based on LOCF.

DU offers over 70 UG courses, and the syllabi revison will be of 39 UG courses. The UGC committee has also recommended a plan for participative work among teachers working on the curriculum revision.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More