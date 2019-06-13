Delhi University UG Admission 2019: Delhi University to close its Delhi University Admission 2019 registration process for admissions to the undergraduate courses tomorrow. DU aspirants must apply through the official website by tomorrow evening and make the application fee payment on du.ac.in.

Delhi University UG Admission 2019: Delhi University had begun the admission process for all undergraduate courses through its official website – du.ac.in on May 30, 2019. Students who have cleared the Higher Secondary or Class 12th examination this year and aspire to take admissions at colleges under the varsity must register themselves for the undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2019-2020 latest by tomorrow, June 14, 2019 evening.

The Delhi University Admission 2019 process can be completed only through the university’s official website. This year, around 314,527 students had applied for various courses out of which, 204324 have completed the online admission process by making the online payment of application fees.

Candidates must note that the admission process for Delhi University Admission 2019 would not be complete without the application fee payment and their applications will be considered invalid. Students must also ensure that all their personal information entered in their applications must be correct. After the completion of the registration process, students need to keep their registration details for future reference.

Here are some of the important things to remember for the Delhi University Admissions 2019:

After successful registration students must print 4 to 5 copies of their registration details as those documents will be required during admissions in various colleges after the cutoffs are out.

According to the official reports, Delhi University will release the first cut off for Delhi University Admissions 2019 on June 20, 2019. After the cutoffs are released students must visit the official Delhi university website and list the college of their choice.

Students must take university registration details printout along with their all their original documents for verification Delhi to the respective colleges of their choice. Students must ensure that all their details on original documents match the details on the Delhi University website.

Once the documents are verified, students must do the payment for the college. Once the cutoffs are released students must apply to the colleges, if the document verification and payment are not done within the specified date, they will lose their seat in the college.

Note that the last date for registration is tomorrow June 14 2019, students who are applying for the Delhi University both through the merit-based and entrance based examination will have to complete registration by tomorrow. The dates for Delhi university entrance examinations 2019 are also given on the official website. du.ac.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App