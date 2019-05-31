Delhi University UG Admissions 2019: The Delhi University has started the admission process for the next session 2019-2020 through its official website - du.ac.in. The Delhi University (DU) First Cut Off list 2019 for undergraduate or UG courses is likely to be out on June 19, 2019. Check details in the article given below.

DU First Cut Off list 2019 likely to be out on this date

Delhi University (DU) First Cut Off 2019: The University of Delhi has started the online registration process for application to various undergraduate courses for the 2019-20 session through its official website – du.ac.in. All the students who are interested to submit their application for admissions this year may check the detailed notification on the official website.

It is known to all that the Delhi University admissions take place only on merit basis and cut off list s are released for the students. The first cut off list for admissions is likely to be released online on June 19 through the DU official website – du.ac.in.

How to check DU First Cut-Off List 2019 online?

Students need to visit the DU official website – du.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link relevant to you

DU first cut-off will appear on the computer screen

Download the list and take a print out for reference if necessary

Students must note that the Delhi University admission process is announced much before the release of cut-off marks. The students who wish to get admission under the University of Delhi must appear in the entrance test for DU UG Admissions 2019 to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Applicants should note that course-wise, as well as category wise merit list of students who appear in the entrance test, will be available on the official website for admissions 2019-20. Later, colleges will declare the cut off marks based on the merit list.

Here’s the direct link to download the detailed admission bulletin: DU UG Admissions 2019 Notification

