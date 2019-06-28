Delhi University UG Admissions 2019 LIVE Updates: Delhi University colleges have released their first cut-off list for various courses on the official DU website - du.ac.in. This year, the highest cut off is for admission to Political Science.

According to reports, the admission process to the courses for the academic session 2019-20 has begun and students willing to get admissions in the top colleges under the varsity need to fulfil the cut off criteria.

This year, the highest cut off at 99 per cent is for admission to Political Science at Hindu College followed by admission to Psychology at 99 per cent in Jesus and Mary College. BA English course was the most preferred program at the varsity last year which had the highest cut-off at 98.75 per cent. Delhi University

Here are the Delhi University UG Admissions 2019 LIVE Updates:

DU has also released a cut off list for Bachelor of Arts programmes for colleges other than a minority. Click on this link to view the cut-offs – Cut off list for BA Programmes other than Minority colleges

Delhi University UG Admissions 2019: 98.75% for BA Economics (Hons) at SRCC

Shri Ram College of Commerce or SRCC has released the first cut-off list for admission to its two Undergraduate (UG) courses; B.Com. (Hons) and BA Economics (Hons) and as per the Delhi University’s first cut off list, students need above 98% for getting admitted to the BA Economics program in the college

Delhi University UG Admissions 2019: Cut-off lists for ARTS, SCIENCE and COMMERCE

Delhi University UG Admissions 2019: Colleges and their highest cut-offs for different subjects

Hindu College – 99% for Political Science

Jesus and Mary College – 99% for Psychology

Delhi University UG Admissions 2019: How to check DU cut-off 2019

Students need to visit the official website of Delhi University to view college-wise, subject-wise cut-offs i.e. – du.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the undergraduate section

Students will be taken to a PDF containing the complete list of cut-off

Check the same and download

Take a print to check the college-wise and subject-wise cut-off list

Delhi University UG Admissions 2019: DU cut-off schedule

First cut off to release between June 28 to July 1, 2019

Second Cut off to release between July 4 to July 7, 2019

Third Cut off to release between July 9 to July 11, 2019

Fourth Cut off to release between July 15 to July 17, 2019

Fifth Cut off to release between July 20 to July 23, 2019

Delhi University UG Admissions 2019: First cut off list out

The first cut off list has been released by colleges affiliated to Delhi University on Thursday. Students willing to take admissions under the University of Delhi must check the cut offs by logging into the varsity’s website – du.ac.in.

