DMRC Recruitment 2019: Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limisted in order to apply for the post of Manager and General Manager before June 14 i.e. tomorrow. The application link for the mentioned posts is available on the official website of DMRC i.e. delhimetrorail.com for aspirants. In the meanwhile, take a look at the eligibility criteria given below.

DMRC Recruitment 2019 @delhimetrorail.com: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also known as DMRC has released vacancies for the post of Deputy General Manager and Manager in Design Department. All the interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of DMRC i.e. delhimetrorail.com and submit the application form in the prescribed format on or before June 14, 2019. Note: Aspirants will have submit the complete application form with all the details and application fee at delhimetrorail.com.

Important date to note:

Last date for submission of application: June 14, 2019

Number of DMRC vacancies for the post of Manager and General Manager:

Deputy General Manager: 01 Post

Manager: 04 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Manager and General Manager Posts:

Educational Qualification: Candidate applying for the post of Deputy General Manager and Manager must have a B.E./ B. Tech (Civil) degree of 4 years with minimum 60 per cent marks which is equivalent CGPA from a Government recognized University or Institute.

Age Limit: Aspirant should be of 45 years.

Pay Scale for General Manager and Manager Posts (minimum to highest):

Deputy General Manager: Rs. 70000- 200000 /-

Manager: Rs. 60000- 180000 /-

Selection Process for General Manager and Manager Posts:

Each candidates will be selected on the basis of their respective performance in written test as well as group discussion and medical exam.

How to apply for DMRC Recruitment 2019?

If you are unable to apply for the post via online portal of DMRC, you can submit your application along with the documents on the address that is Chief General Manager (HR) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Metro Bhawan, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi latest before or on June 14, 2019.

