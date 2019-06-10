Department of Food and Public Distribution Recruitment 2019. Application for Assistant Professor post has been issued by the Department of Food and Public Distribution. Interested candidate must have a Post-Graduate degree in Chemistry with specialization in Physical Chemistry from a recognized University/Institute.

Department of Food and Public Distribution Recruitment 2019: Department of Food and Public Distribution invites application for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor.Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post offline, within 60 days (7 August 2019) from the date of issue/ publication of this advertisement in the Employment News

Department of Food and Public Distribution Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

There is a vacancy for Assistant Professor (Physical Chemistry) in the Department of Food and Public Distribution. The Candidates can apply for the posts by sending application sending applications to the Under Secretary (SA), Department of Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, (Room No. 256), Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi – 110001 within a term of 60 days (7 August 2019) from the date of issue/ publication of this advertisement in the Employment News.

Department of Food and Public Distribution Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must have a Post-Graduate degree in Chemistry with specialization in Physical Chemistry from a recognized University/Institute with 3 years of experience OR PhD in Chemistry from a recognized University with one year of experience.

Department of Food and Public Distribution Recruitment 2019: Pay scale for Assistant Professor

The selected or the shortlisted candidates would be paid around Rs. 15,600-39,100 + Grade Pay Rs. 6,600/-, as per 6th CPC.

The primary policy objective of the Department of Food & Public Distribution is to ensure food security for the country through timely and efficient procurement and distribution of foodgrains.

The Department is also responsible for formulation of policies concerning the sugar sector such as fixing of Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane payable by Sugar factories, development and regulation of sugar industry (including training in sugar technology) and regulation of supply of free sale sugar.

