DTE Karnataka Result 2019: Department of Technical Education has announced the DTE Karnataka Result 2019 today, June 21, 2019. The results were made available on several websites. Due to heavy traffic, the websites are not responding. Students can follow the following details and get their results. The examination was held in April-May 2019.

The DTE Karnataka Result 2019 has been made available on the websites which are mentioned below. However, these websites are not responding, apparently due to heavy traffic. Candidates have been advised to stay calm and go for an alternative that is mentioned below.

Websites to check DTE Karnataka Result 2019:

Check steps to download DTE Karnataka Result 2019:

Visit the websites mentioned above. On the homepage, click on the link that reads BTE Karnataka Results Apr/May 2019 Enter your credentials. Verify and hit the submit button. DTE Karnataka Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future correspondence

In case students are unable to access their results they can shot a message to the BTE Karnataka on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/btelinx.in. They will get a reply from the concerned officials. Earlier, the reports had suggested that DTE Karnataka Result 2019 will be announced today at 3 pm.

