Delhi CET Result 2019: The Delhi Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) will be announcing the Delhi CET Result 2019 on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The result for the Common Entrance Test will be released on the official website at cetdelhi.nic.in by 4 pm. Earlier, it was reported that the results will be announced today after 10 pm. The Delhi CET 2019 was conducted on June 8 and 9, this month.

The counseling for qualified candidates will begin from the same day in the national capital. Candidates should note that the counseling will be web-based where they are needed to register online along with submission of their courses and colleges. As many as 4,335 seats will be filled in colleges which are affiliated to the DTTE through the Deli CET 2019.

How to check Delhi CET Result 2019:

Visit the official website at cetdelhi.nic.in. Click on the result click on the homepage. You will be taken to another page. Enter your credentials including the roll number. The Delhi CET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates have been advised to not believe in rumors and keep an eye on the official website.

