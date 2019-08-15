Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya result 2019: DAVV result for M.Ed, M.Com and B.Sc courses result 2019 is out. Candidates who had appeared in the DAVV offered courses can check the result or download it on the official website of DAVV or click on the link to visit directly. The university was established in 1964 in Indore.

DAVV Results 2019 Declared for M.Ed, M.Com and B.Sc Courses, Get Direct Link Here, Check at dauniv.ac.in

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya result 2019: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore announced the result for various courses like M.Ed, M.Com and B.Sc. Students who had appeared in the DVV’s M.Ed, M.Com and B.Sc exam can now check the result or click on the link dauniv.ac.in to visit directly. Students must know that the result will appear in the online mode and the result is consists of name, roll number and pass status. Meanwhile, due to heavy traffic, the website is inaccessible, its adviced that students must keep patience.

Follow the steps to check DAVV Result 2019 Online:

Step 1: Click on the link dauniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Result

Step 3: Candidates, must enter the credentials like Select Session, Select Status, Select ExamName and Enter Roll Number

Step 4: The result will appear in the PDF format

Step 5: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for future reference

DVV also announced the Admit Card (Regular/ Private/ATK/EX) and Directorate of Distance Education, candidates can apply for this by filling an online application form. In 1964 Devi Ahilya University (DAVV) was established in the Indore city. Currently, around 9000 students have been enrolled in various courses offered by the DAVV and 300,000 students in affiliated colleges. National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) counted Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya as one of the top universities in India which is widespread in 7 tribal districts of Indore which are Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Barwani.

