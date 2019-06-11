The Department of Higher education(DHE), Odisha has released applications for junior colleges(class 11), ITI programmes and +3 degree courses through online portal, student academic Management System(SAMS). The first merit list of selection will be based on the applications which will be announced on June 26 at 11 a.m.The second list of the selected students will be released on July 8, 11 am.

The Department of Higher education(DHE), Odisha has released applications for junior colleges(class 11), ITI programmes and +3 degree courses through online portal, student academic Management System(SAMS). Students who want to appear in the examination can now receive the application on samsodisha.gov.in. The application process has begun for all three. The last date to apply for the admission is June 20(Thursday). Those candidates who have applied for the junior college admission will have to submit their hard copy of the application within June 21 (Friday). candidates can submit their application form at the nearest SAMS office.

The first merit list of selection will be based on the applications which will be announced on June 26 at 11 a.m.

Students who will get selected in the first list will have to take their admission between June 28 to July 2. Students will have to pay their fees and submit their required documents before taking admission in the college.

The second list of the selected students will be released on July 8, 11 am.

For +3 degree courses, candidates can apply their application in online mode. Candidates can select up to 5 colleges as the option to get their admission. The entire fee of each college will be displayed on their official websites and students are advised to choose carefully.

Students who are seeking admission in ITI programmes can also apply at samsodisha.gov.in for their admission. The students will have to submit the application by 29th June.

Steps to register for ITI admission

Step 1: Visit the official website, samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘ ITI under skill development and technical education’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘new registration’, fill up other required details, register it

Step 4: Log-in using a registered number

Step 5: Upload images and fill the form

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App