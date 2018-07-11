DHE Odisha +3 admissions 2018 merit list: The Department of Higher Education, Odisha has released the second round merit of +3 admissions today, July 11, 2018, on its official website. The students can check the list at samsodisha.gov.in or dheodhisha.gov.in.

DHE Odisha +3 admissions 2018: The DHESO Degree +3 second round selection Merit list has been released by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha on its official website as per schedule.

The merit-based selection list has been announced at 11 am on July 11, 2018 and students who had applied for the admissions for the academic year 2018 onwards can check the list by logging into the official website of the Board.

According to reports in a leading daily, over 2 lakh candidates had applied for the 2018-19 academic year admissions into various courses in 985 colleges in the state of Odisha. Moreover, the Board had earlier released the merit list for DHE Odisha admissions 2018 for candidates who had passed their Class 10 or matric examinations.

Candidates can check the DHE Odisha +3 admissions 2018 merit list by following the steps given below:

Visit any of the official websites of DHE, Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in or dheodhisha.gov.in On the homepage click on the merit list tab Candidates will be directed to a different page where college and category wise list will appear on the screen Select on on the tabs college type, district, college, stream and subject and click on show The Merit list will now be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a printout for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website and download the selection list directly, click here:

