DHE Odisha +3 first merit list 2018: The Directorate of Higher Education, Odisha on Tuesday released the final round selection merit list for DHE +3 admissions. On the basis of final merit list, the students can select colleges of their choice, including self-financing (degree) colleges. Interested students can check their results on official website of DHE, Odisha: dheodisha.gov.in and samodisha.gov.in. Around 1,90,000 students will take admission, including 1,14,331 of art stream, 19, 753 of commerce stream and 54,876 of science stream, in the first phase.

