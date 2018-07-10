DHE Odisha +3 admissions 2018 merit list: The Department of Higher Education, Odisha will release the second round merit of +3 admissions on July 11 at 11:00am on its official website at samsodisha.gov.in and dheodhisha.gov.in. According to DHE, more than 2 lakh candidates had applied for admission in about 985-degree colleges.

DHE Odisha +3 admissions 2018 merit list: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha will release the second round merit list of +3 admissions on July 11 at 11:00am. The aspiring candidates can download the merit list on the official website of DHE- samsodisha.gov.in and dheodhisha.gov.in. According to DHE, more than 2 lakh candidates had applied for admission in about 985-degree colleges. Colleges have updated the admission data of candidates who have cleared the first round in their e-space.

However, DHE has made it clear that second merit list will only be released after online CAF validation and digitisation of offline Common Application Form (CAF). Details of candidates who had skipped counselling of round 1 shall be removed from the system for the slide-up process during the session.

Days before releasing second round merit list of +3 admissions 2018, the DHE Odisha had released the Plus 2 or +merit list for candidates who had passed their Class 10 or matric examinations. In this year’s counselling, candidates have been asked to fill at least 5 colleges in their choice and maximum 10 colleges.

Know how to check DHE Odisha +3 admissions 2018 merit list:

Log on to the official website of DHE, Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in and dheodhisha.gov.in

Click on the merit list icon

Now you will be directed to a page where college and category wise list will be displayed on the screen

Select college type, district, college, stream and subject and click on show

The result will now be displayed

Download the same and take a printout for future reference

