DHFWS Siliguri Recruitment 2019: The Darjeeling and District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DMFWS) has invited applications for Lab Technician, Staff Nurse and other posts. At least, 64 Staff Nurse and other posts are vacant, eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before April 8, 2019. Candidates can visit the official website for more details www.darjeeling.gov.in

Screen grab of the official website of the Chief Medical Officer of Health Darjeeling and District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, SIliguri.

DHFWS Siliguri Recruitment 2019: The Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health Darjeeling and District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DMFWS), SIliguri, has invited applications to recruit Lab Technician, Staff Nurse and other posts. At least, 64 Staff Nurse and other posts are lying vacant now. Eligible candidates can send their application through email- recruitmenthealthmp@gmail.com

Candidates must attach the scanned and PDF version of their self-attested documents in support of age, caste, qualification, experience etc. The candidates must mention/ write the name of the post applied for at the space mentioned as Subject. The cut of date for calculation of age will be April 8, 2019.

The last date for submission of online application is April 18, 2019.

website Link:

http://darjeeling.gov.in

Email:

recruitmenthealthmp@gmail.com

Vacancy Details:

• Sahayika-03 Posts

• Senior Treatment Supervisor-01 Post

• SRC Lab Technician-01 Post

• ICTC Lab Technician-05 Posts

• SMO-01Post

• Lab Tech-07 Posts

• Medical Officer-09 Posts

• Clinical Psychologist/Psychologist -01 Post

• Psychiatric Nurse/Trained General Nurse-01 Post

• Community Nurse-01 Post

• Technical Assistant-01 Post

• KTS-06 Posts

• Staff Nurse-16 Posts

• District Consultant-01 Post

• GNM-04 Posts

• Data Manager-01 Post

• Programme Officer-01 Post

• Multi Rehabilitation Worker-03 Posts

• ICTC Counsellor-01 Posts

Educational Qualification:

• Sahayika- High School pass

• Senior Treatment Supervisor-Bachelor’s Degree or recognised Sanitary inspector’s course

• SRC Lab Technician- B.Sc in Microbiology

• ICTC Lab Technician- Graduate in Medical Laboratory technology

• SMO- MS in Medical or any other clinical discipline

• Lab Tech-10+2 Pass with PCB

• Medical Officer- MBBS

• Staff Nurse-GNM training course from a recognised Institute

• Clinical Psychologist/Psychologist – M.Phil in Psychology

• Psychiatric Nurse/Trained General Nurse- M.Sc. in Psychiatric Nursing or DPN

• Community Nurse- GNM

• Data Manager/Technical Assistant- Graduate

• KTS-Science Graduate with Biology

• District Consultant- Degree in statistics

• GNM-B.Sc. nursing course/GNM training

• Data Manager/Technical Assistant- Graduate

• Programme Officer- MBBS

• Multi Rehabilitation Worker-Bachelor Degree in Physiotherapy

• ICTC Counsellor- MBBS

Age Limit:

• Sahayika/Clinical Psychologist/Psychologist/Multi Rehabilitation Worker/Lab Tech/District

• Consultant/GNM – 40 Years

• Psychiatric Nurse/Trained General Nurse/Community Nurse/Medical Officer- 63 Years

• KTS-50 Years

• Staff Nurse/Technical Assistant-64 Years

• Senior Treatment Supervisor-22-40 Years

• ICTC Lab Technician/SMO/Data Manager/SRC Lab Technician- 60 Years

• Programme Officer/ICTC Counsellor – 63 Years

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More