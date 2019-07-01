Directorate of Health Services (DHS) has issued a notification certificate for the recruitment of Radiologist, Pediatrician and other Posts. All eligible candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview from July 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 16, 17, 2019.

DHS Goa Recruitment 2019: Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Goa invited 80 applications for recruitment of Radiologist, Pediatrician and other posts. All qualified candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview from July 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 16, 17, 2019.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date – July 8,9,10,12,15,16,17, 2019

DHS Goa Vacancy Details:

Radiologist – 2 Posts

Pediatrician – 3 Posts

Pathologist (HR) – 1 Post

Medical Officer – 10 Posts

Ayush Doctor (BAMS) – 2 Posts

Dental Assistants (Dental) – 13 Posts

Dental Surgeon (Part-time dental) – 12 Posts

Supervisor (Inventory) – 1 Post

Audiologist and Speech Therapist – 2 Posts

Manager (DEIC) – 2 Posts

Accountant (PM) – 1 Post

Monitoring & Evaluation Assistant – 1 Post

Store Keeper / Store Assistant – 2 Posts

Consultant Training (SIHFM) – 1 Post

Lab, Technician – 5 Posts

Dental Technician – 2 Posts

Counselor – 6 Posts

Pharmacist – 3 Posts

Technical Supervisor – 1 Post

Secretarial Assistant – 1 Post

Prog.Cum Asministrative Assistant (QA) – 1 Post

Data Assistant – 2 Posts

Data Entry Operator – 3 Posts

Special Educator (DIEC) – 2 Posts

Sweeper – 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Radiologist, Pediatrician and other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Technical Supervisor – Graduate with Diploma or certificate course in Medical Laboratory Technology or its equivalent.

Secretarial Assistant – Graduate with Computer Application with MS Office Prog., Graduate (Computer/ IT) with fluency in MS office p[ackage with 2 years experience of Managing Office.

Data Assistant, Data Entry Operator – Graduation in any stream.

Special Educator ( DEIC) – B.ED in special Education in the field of Mental Retardation/ Diploma in Early Childhood Special Education (Mental Retardation) / B.ED in Special Education (Locomotor and Neurological Disorder)/ PG Diploma in SWpecial Education recognised by Rehabitilation Council of India.

Sweeper – Should be Literate.

How to apply for DHS Goa Recruitment 2019

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on the scheduled dates along with the documents of State Family Welfare Bureau, DHS, Panaji.

