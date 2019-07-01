DHS Goa Recruitment 2019: Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Goa invited 80 applications for recruitment of Radiologist, Pediatrician and other posts. All qualified candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview from July 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 16, 17, 2019.
Important Dates:
Walk-In-Interview Date – July 8,9,10,12,15,16,17, 2019
DHS Goa Vacancy Details:
Radiologist – 2 Posts
Pediatrician – 3 Posts
Pathologist (HR) – 1 Post
Medical Officer – 10 Posts
Ayush Doctor (BAMS) – 2 Posts
Dental Assistants (Dental) – 13 Posts
Dental Surgeon (Part-time dental) – 12 Posts
Supervisor (Inventory) – 1 Post
Audiologist and Speech Therapist – 2 Posts
Manager (DEIC) – 2 Posts
Accountant (PM) – 1 Post
Monitoring & Evaluation Assistant – 1 Post
Store Keeper / Store Assistant – 2 Posts
Consultant Training (SIHFM) – 1 Post
Lab, Technician – 5 Posts
Dental Technician – 2 Posts
Counselor – 6 Posts
Pharmacist – 3 Posts
Technical Supervisor – 1 Post
Secretarial Assistant – 1 Post
Prog.Cum Asministrative Assistant (QA) – 1 Post
Data Assistant – 2 Posts
Data Entry Operator – 3 Posts
Special Educator (DIEC) – 2 Posts
Sweeper – 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Radiologist, Pediatrician and other Posts
Educational Qualification:
Technical Supervisor – Graduate with Diploma or certificate course in Medical Laboratory Technology or its equivalent.
Secretarial Assistant – Graduate with Computer Application with MS Office Prog., Graduate (Computer/ IT) with fluency in MS office p[ackage with 2 years experience of Managing Office.
Data Assistant, Data Entry Operator – Graduation in any stream.
Special Educator ( DEIC) – B.ED in special Education in the field of Mental Retardation/ Diploma in Early Childhood Special Education (Mental Retardation) / B.ED in Special Education (Locomotor and Neurological Disorder)/ PG Diploma in SWpecial Education recognised by Rehabitilation Council of India.
Sweeper – Should be Literate.
How to apply for DHS Goa Recruitment 2019
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on the scheduled dates along with the documents of State Family Welfare Bureau, DHS, Panaji.