DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has finally declared the result for Class 11th today, on May 8, 2019, @ @keralaresults.nic.in. DHSE released the Plus Two results for Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE).

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 @keralaresults.nic.in: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has finally declared the result for Class 12th today, on May 8, 2019, @keralaresults.nic.in in a press conference. The students who appeared for the examination can now check their scorecards at the other official websites dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, cdit.org, examresults.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in. The board had issued the official notification of result declaration beforehand and now, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has announced the results of plus two. For other related information, the students are advised to keep a track of these websites and not miss any latest notification.

DHSE released the Plus Two results for Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE). The students were eagerly waiting for their results as they had to apply at different colleges for further studies. Going as per the plan, the result got declared by esteemed Education Minister Prof. C Raveendranath at 11 am today.

Last year, in 2018, a total of 3 lakh students sat for the DHSE examinations and gave superb performances. The pass percentage touched 83.75% and showed an improvement from the results of the year 2017.

As the result has been announced on the official website, you can follow these steps to check them!

Step 1: Visit the official website that is keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that says DHSE Plus Two Result 2019.

Step 3: provide the required credentials.

Step 4: The result will now flash on your screens.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result.

The students who appeared for the examination should keep in mind that they have to collect the original marksheet from their respective schools.

