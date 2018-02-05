DHSE Kerala 2017 a first year higher secondary equivalency exam results have been declared today by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education which can be checked on its official website - keralaresults.nic.in. There are certain steps to check the results. here are some of the steps candidates can take to check their respective results.

DHSE Kerala 2017 a first year higher secondary equivalency exam results have been declared today by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education which can be checked on its official website – keralaresults.nic.in. The exam was held in the month of October, in the year 2017, last year. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check on the official website their respective results. DHSE had postponed the examination dates for first and second-year equivalency exams. The examinations scheduled from 8-10 October had been rescheduled to 20-22 October.

The Board of Higher Secondary Education Kerala, which is located on the 4th floor of the Housing Board Building in Santhi Nagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, is the regulatory body of higher secondary schools in Kerala. It was formed in 1990 to reorganize secondary and collegiate education in the Indian state of Kerala. The Board of Higher Secondary Education Kerala provides Higher Secondary Examination and offers courses in humanities and commerce.

Step 1. The applicants who are searching for the results should log on to the official results website, which is the portal used for Kerala results, that is keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the notification that reads, ‘DHSE first year higher secondary equivalency examination October 2017’

Step 3. Candidate should enter his/her roll number which was given to him/her during the examination and his/her date of birth.

Step 4. Click on Submit

Step 5. Check your results and download your result and take a printout for further reference.