DHSE Kerala HSE Exam 2019: Schedule for DHSE Kerala HSE Exam 2019 is finally released on the official website @ dhsekerala.gov.in.The students waiting for the date of the exam and the timing can now access the same from the schedule provided on the website.

DHSE Kerala HSE Exam 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (Kerala) has released the HSE First and the Second Year Examination schedule for the year 2019. The dates for the examination is scheduled from March 6 and is expected to end on March 27, 2019. According to the reports the schedule is released on the official website of DHSE Kerala.

The DHSE Kerala HSE exam will start from 10 am in the morning till 12:45 pm in the afternoon for the exams without practicals. The subjects with practicals expect Music and Biology will be conducted between 10 am in the morning to 12:15 pm in the afternoon.

Here is the direct link to download the DHSE Kerala HSE Exam 2019 schedule: http://dhsekerala.gov.in/downloads/circulars/2111180729_NOT-2019.pdf

Here is the procedure to download the DHSE Kerala HSE Exam 2019 schedule from the official website:

Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala: dhsekerala.gov.in

On the homepage, search for the Circular/ Notifications category

Below the category, go on to Examination column and click on the link that reads, “HIGHER SECONDARY EXAMINATION MARCH 2019 – NOTIFICA…”

Candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download the PDF and go through the same carefully

Take a print out of the DHSE Kerala HSE Exam 2019 schedule for reference if necessary

The Board of Higher Secondary Examinations, Kerala shall conduct the following examinations next year:

2nd Year HSE Examination, March 2019

1st Year HSE Examination March 2019

2nd Year Higher Secondary SAY/Improvement Examination, May/June 2019

1st Year Higher Secondary Improvement/Supplementary Examination, July/August. 2019

Here is the direct link to go to the official website of DHSE Kerala: http://dhsekerala.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More