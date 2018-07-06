DHSE Kerala Plus One Admission 2018: The supplementary allotment list for admissions to Class 11 has been released by the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education. Candidates whose name are out in the first list can take admissions between July 6 and July 10, 2018.

DHSE Kerala Plus One Admission 2018: The first supplementary allotment list for admissions to Class 11 in the government schools has been released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in the state of Kerala. The candidates, who are interested, can check the official website of the DHSE to see if they have qualified for the admission in the first list.

Candidates can check the official website hscap.kerala.gov.in for further details regarding the Class 11 admission. According to reports, 47,289 seats have been allotted in the first supplementary list released by the DHSE.

ALSO READ: DU 4th Cut Off 2018: Colleges under Delhi University releases fourth cut off list for admission, check details

The applications for admissions will be open till 5 PM on July 2 and students whose names have been published on the first list can join the allotted schools within the stipulated time. Moreover, as per reports, the second list of students selected for students will be released only towards the completion of the admissions under the first supplementary list.

ALSO READ: AAI Recruitment 2018: Apply for 908 Manager and Junior Executive posts @ aai.aero before August 16, 2018

ALSO READ: NCERT CEE 2018: RIE to release CEE 2018 result @ ncert-cee.kar.nic.in today, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More