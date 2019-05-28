DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has declared the results of Plus One today, May 28, 2019. Check the SMS format to download the results given in this article.

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the Plus One results on its official website – dhsekerala.gov.in today, May 28, 2019. All the students who have appeared in the examination this year can check their respective results on the official website or on keralaresults.nic.in.

The DHSE Class 11th results were declared at 11:00 AM. Check the recorded pass percentage of students and name of toppers in this article. According to reports, the Plus One examination was conducted by the authority from March 6 to March 27, 2019. More than 4 lakh candidates took the Class 11 examination of DHSE this year.

Students can check their results via SMS. For doing the same, students need to TYPE – KERALA11,<REGISTRATION NUMBER>and send it to 56263.

Websites to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2019 or DHSE Class 11th results:

sslcxam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

kerala.giv.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

How to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official websites as mentioned above or click on the direct link given here

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download Kerala Plus One 2019 or DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2019

Step 3: Students will be taken to a new window, here enter the roll number of DHSE Kerala Plus One or Class 11 examination

Step 4: On submitting the DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2019 will appear on your computer screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for reference if necessary

Reports say that last year also, the results were declared on this day i.e. May 28, 2019. The examinations were conducted from March 7 to March 28.

Here’s the direct link to download the DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2019: dhsekerala.gov.in

