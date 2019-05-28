Kerala Plus One Result 2019, DHSE +1 results 2019, DHSE class 11 results 2019, Kerala +1 Results 2019, Kerala class 11th Results 2019 @ keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE, Kerala is ready to declare Kerala Plus One Result 2019 today May 28, 2019. Kerala board will announce the result at 11 am. The results are expected to be announced by 11 am today. The DHSE Class 11 announced the results on the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in .

List of websites to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2019

Here is the list of websites to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2019

1. keralapareekshabhavan.in



2. sslcxam.kerala.gov.in

3. results.kite.kerala.gov.in



4. kerala.giv.in



5. prd.kerala.gov.in

Steps to check Kerala Plus One Result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link “DHSE Plus One Result 2019”.

Step 3: Enter your DHSE Plus One Roll Number and Date of Birth in the space provided.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: The Kerala 11th result of 2019 will be displayed on the next page.

Step 6: Download and take the printout of the same for future reference.

More than 4 lakh students have appeared in the exam. Students must verify the details mentioned in the mark sheet. In case of any discrepancy, students must inform the officials of the Kerala board or Directorate of Higher Secondary Education.

Kerala DHSE conducted both plus one and Plus Two examinations from March 6 to 27 this year.

In the Plus Two results declared on May 8, 84.33 per cent students passed. A total number of 3,11,375 students have qualified for higher education. Last year, the pass percentage was 88.75%. Kozhikode district recorded the highest percentage in pass percentage (87.44) and Pathanamthitta recorded the lowest pass percentage (78%).

