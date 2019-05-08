DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has scheduled to release the results for Class 11th today, on May 8, 2019 @keralaresults.nic.in. The latest notification issued by the board, Directorate of Higher Secondary Education is all set to announce the Kerala Plus Two Results at 11 am.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has scheduled to release the results for Class 11th today, on May 8, 2019 @keralaresults.nic.in. The latest notification issued by the board, Directorate of Higher Secondary Education is all set to announce the Kerala Plus Two Results at 11 am. The students can check the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. for results and related information. The candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to check the websites on a regular basis to track the latest updates.

DHSE has scheduled to announce the Plus Two results for Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) and the students are eagerly waiting for it now. Not just this, DHSE will also be releasing the school wise results for candidates to check along with the individual results of students. As per the plan, the result will be announced by Education Minister Prof. C Raveendranath at 11 am today.

Touring back, around 3 lakh students appeared for the DHSE examinations last year. The students performed with excellence and the pass percentage touched 83.75%. It marked a little improvement from the year 2017 and the result of 2019 will prove which one has been the best.

The candidates can check the results directly from the official websites including:

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in.

Now, that the results are going to be announced in a few hours, we have listed the easy and simple steps to check your scores!

Step 1: Visit the official website that is keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that says DHSE Plus Two Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials.

Step 4: The result will now flash on your screens.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result.

The students should be prepared with the details like roll number and admit card so that when the result is declared, they can quickly check their score by logging in.

