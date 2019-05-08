DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 out: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has now declared the result for Plus two examinations @ keralaresults.nic.in. The plus two students can now check their scorecards on the official website and track the latest notifications. Public Relations Department Chambers of the Kerala Government announced the Kerala plus two results and this was confirmed by one of the concerned officials.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 out: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has now declared the result for Plus two examinations @ keralaresults.nic.in. The plus two students can now check their scorecards on the official website and track the latest notifications. Public Relations Department Chambers of the Kerala Government announced the Kerala plus two results and this was confirmed by one of the concerned officials.

As the result is now out, people are rejoicing the marking and are happy with the improvements. While Pathanamthitta registered the least performance with only 83.04% of students have cleared the examination, a total of 3,11,375 students have qualified for +2 courses. The overall pass percentage touched 84.33% which marked a downfall from the last year. In the last year, 2018, the pass percentage stood of 88.75%.

According to the data collected, in Kerala plus two examinations 2018, 180 students bagged a perfect 100% marks and the highest number of A+ scorers in plus two exams were scored by the Malappuram district.

DHSE announced the Plus Two results for Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE). Students were eagerly waiting for their results as they had to apply at different colleges for further studies.

Last year, in 2018, a total of 3 lakh students sat for the DHSE examinations and gave superb performances. The pass percentage touched 83.75% and showed an improvement from the results of the year 2017.

If the students need to check their results even now, you can easily follow these simple steps!

Step 1: Visit the official website that is keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that says DHSE Plus Two Result 2019.

Step 3: provide the required credentials.

Step 4: The result will now flash on your screens.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App