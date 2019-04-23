DHSE Kerala Plus Two Results 2019: The result for the Plus One and Plus Two will be released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) conducted the DHSE plus one and plus two annual examinations for more than 9 lakh students.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE, Kerala will release the Kerala Plus Two result soon. As per the previous official notifications and reports, The DHSE Kerala Plus Two result will be declared before May 10, 2019. According to an official, DHSE is working in order to release the result for the plus two examinations earlier as compared to the result date of the year 2018. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) conducted the DHSE plus one and plus two annual examinations for more than 9 lakh students.

Date of Examination for the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019:

Kerala DHSE conducted both Plus One and Plus Two examinations between March 6 to March 27, 2019.

Kerala DHSE Plus two result 2018 statistics:

Last year, Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) declared the Kerala One Plus result in the last week of May.

In 2018, a total number of 3.69 lakh students attempted the exam out of which 3.09 lakh have clearly passed in the exam.

The overall pass percentage in the year 2018 was 83.75 per cent.

The district with the maximum passing percentage was Kannur. The pass percentage in Kannur was 86.75 per cent.

Last year, 79 schools scored 100 per cent pass percentage.

Steps to check the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, dhse.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying DHSE result 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the admit card details or the roll number.

Step 4: Tap the submit button.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 online.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a printout of the result and keep a copy with for future reference.

