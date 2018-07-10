The DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2018 or DHSE Kerala Plus Two improvement results 2018 is going to be released today afternoon at 2:00PM. The students who had appeared for the examination can check the Kerala Plus Two SAY Results on the official website of the Board at www.dhsekerala.gov.in.

Candidates can check the Kerala DHSE Plus Two SAY Result 2018 by following the steps given below:

Log in to the official website of the Kerala education results, www.keralaresults.nic.in

Search for the link that reads, “Kerala DHSE Plus Two Say Result 2018” and click on the results link

Candidates will be directed to a diferent window

Now, enter the required examination registration details and click on the submit button

The result will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Say Result 2018 and take a print out of the same if necessary

To go to the official website directly, click here: http://www.keralaresults.nic.in/

