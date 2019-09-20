DHSE Kerala result 2019: The DHSE or the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has announced the results for the Kerala Plus One result 2019 also known as equivalency result 2019. Concerned students can check the result by clicking on the direct link given below.

DHSE Kerala result 2019: The DHSE or the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has announced the results for the Kerala Plus One result 2019 also known as equivalency result 2019. The DHSE Kerala Plus One result of 2019 has been announced on the official website of the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, dhsekerela.gov.in. Previously, the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala released the results for improvement exam or SAY exam on August 16, 2019.



Here is the direct link to check the result

Steps to check DHSE Kerala result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website Kerala results in order to check the results, keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying DHSE First Year (Improvement) Equivalency Exam – Jul 2019 present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required information such as roll number, date of birth in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download your DHSE Kerala Plus one result in 2019.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced the results for the equivalency examination 2019 on September 18, Wednesday, 2019. The result is available online for now and can be checked anytime by visiting keralaresults.nic.in. The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, holds Plus One and Plus two classes.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App