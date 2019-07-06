DHSGSU Recruitment 2019: The University, Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar is recruiting for Guest Faculty and other posts. The candidates can check the official website for the posts. The candidates can send the hard copies of the application form along with other documents to the given address.

Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar, popularly known as Sagar University or University of Saugor, is recruiting for the posts of Guest Faculty. The interested candidates can check the official website @ugc.ac.in. The last date for the above posts is July 22, 2019.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website@ugc.ac.in

2. Click on the job link

3. Fill up the details

4. Download the documents

5. Take the printout for future reference

The shortlisted candidates can be invited for the interview. The number of vacancies is 63. Below are the subjects where vacancies will be fulfilled:

School of Arts and Information Sciences: 4 Posts

School of Humanities and Social Sciences: 6 Posts

School of Languages: 7 Posts

School of Applied Sciences: 3 Posts

School of Engineering and Technology: 8 Posts

School of Biological Sciences: 6 Posts

School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences: 6 Posts

School of Commerce and Management: 5 Posts

School of Law: 4 Posts

School of Educational Studies: 5 Posts

School of Chemical Sciences and Technology: 9 Posts

The interested candidates can send their hard copies of the application to Concerned Head of the Department, Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar – 470003 Madhya Pradesh till July 22, 2019.

The candidates can send their hard copies of application form along with the other important documents in the given address. Failing which the application after the given date will not be entitled.

The interested candidates will be later called for the interview and the final list of selected persons will be published on the university website. The merit of the selected candidates will be uploaded on the website. The candidates can check the website for the latest information.

