Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar, popularly known as Sagar University or University of Saugor, is recruiting for the posts of Guest Faculty. The interested candidates can check the official website @ugc.ac.in. The last date for the above posts is July 22, 2019.
How to apply:
1. Visit the official website@ugc.ac.in
2. Click on the job link
3. Fill up the details
4. Download the documents
5. Take the printout for future reference
The shortlisted candidates can be invited for the interview. The number of vacancies is 63. Below are the subjects where vacancies will be fulfilled:
School of Arts and Information Sciences: 4 Posts
School of Humanities and Social Sciences: 6 Posts
School of Languages: 7 Posts
School of Applied Sciences: 3 Posts
School of Engineering and Technology: 8 Posts
School of Biological Sciences: 6 Posts
School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences: 6 Posts
School of Commerce and Management: 5 Posts
School of Law: 4 Posts
School of Educational Studies: 5 Posts
School of Chemical Sciences and Technology: 9 Posts
The interested candidates can send their hard copies of the application to Concerned Head of the Department, Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar – 470003 Madhya Pradesh till July 22, 2019.
The candidates can send their hard copies of application form along with the other important documents in the given address. Failing which the application after the given date will not be entitled.
The interested candidates will be later called for the interview and the final list of selected persons will be published on the university website. The merit of the selected candidates will be uploaded on the website. The candidates can check the website for the latest information.