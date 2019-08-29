DHSGV Recruitment 2019: The Dr. Hari Singh Gour Vishwavidyala (DHSGV) has invited applications for the post of executive engineers and few other posts. Interested candidates can visit the official website in order to apply.

Important dates for DHSGV Recruitment 2019:

Last date for online application: August 30, 2019

Last date for submission of hard copy application: September 6, 2019

Vacancy details for DHSGV Recruitment 2019:

Executive Engineer (civil): 1 vacancy

Technical officer: 2 vacancies

Medical officer: 1 vacancy

Junior Engineer (civil): 1 vacancy

Eligibility Criteria for DHSGV Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

Executive Engineer (Civil): The candidates must have a degree of B.E./B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from any recognized university/Institute and 08 years of experience in the respective field.

Technical Officer: The candidates must have a degree of post-graduation degree in Science (Physics with specialization) OR/M.Sc. (Electronics) /M.E./M.Tech. in Electronics/Instrumentation.

Medical Officer: The candidates must have a degree of MBBS recognized by Medical Council of India and 02 years of working experience in Govt./Corporate and Govt. Recognized Hospitals.

Junior Engineer (Civil): The candidates must have a degree of B.E./B.Tech. degree in respective disciplines from any recognized university/institute.

How to apply for DHSGV Recruitment 2019:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts via the format mentioned in the official notification on or before the last date of application which is August 30, 2019, if the application is submitted online and September 6, 2019, if the application is submitted offline.

