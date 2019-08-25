DHSGV Recruitment 2019: The Dr. Hari Singh Gour Vishwavidyalaya has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of executive engineer and a few other posts. Interested candidates can apply online for the same.

Important dates for DHSGV Recruitment 2019:

Last date for submission of online application: August 30, 2019

Last date for submission of hard copy application: September 6, 2019

Vacancy details for DHSGV recruitment 2019:

Executive Engineer (Civil): 1 vacancy

Technical officer: 2 vacancies

Medical officer: 1 vacancy

Junior engineer: 1 vacancy

Educational Qualification:

Executive Engineer (Civil): The candidates must have a degree of BE or BTech in civil engineering from a recognized university and a minimum of 8 years of experience in the respective field.

Technical officer: Postgraduate degree in science (Physics with specializations) or MSC, ME, MTech.

Medical officer: The candidates must have a degree of MBBS recognized by Medical Council of India and 2 years of working experience in Government, Corporate or government recognized hospitals.

Junior Engineer (Civil): The candidates must have a degree in the mentioned discipline from any recognized university.

About DHSGV:

Dr. Hari Singh Gour University was previously known as the Sagar University or the Saugor University. It is located in the city of Sagar in the state of Madhya Pradesh and was established on July 18, 1946. The admissions in the university are executed by the entrance tested conducted by University.

