DHSGV, Sagar Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to Executive Engineer and other posts through the official website of Dr. Hari Singh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar. All those who are interested to apply for the posts are advised to check the important dates of the recruitment process and start submitting their filled up applications on the official website. Candidates must note that the last date for applying to the above-mentioned posts through the prescribed format has been scheduled for August 30, 2019.

Candidates must note that no applications will be entertained after the closure of the application process through the official website.

DHSGV, Sagar Recruitment 2019: Important Date

Online application submission last date is: August 30, 2019

Last date for submitting Hard Copy of Application: September 06, 2019

Candidates should note that Dr. Hari Singh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar has invited applications for the posts of Executive Engineer, Technical Officer, Medical Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil). There are as many as 5 vacancies against the mentioned posts.

Executive Engineer (Civil): 1 post

Medical Officer: 1 post

Junior Engineer (Civil): 1 post

Technical Officer: 2 posts

DHSGV, Sagar Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification

For the post of Executive Engineer (Civil), candidates are required to have a B.E./B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from a recognized university/Institute. Those having 8 years of relevant experience in the respective field are eligible.

For the post of Technical Officer, candidates need to have a Post Graduate Degree in Science (Physics with specialization) or M.Sc. in Electronics or M.E./M.Tech. in the Electronics/Instrumentation discipline.

For the post of Medical Officer, candidates willing to apply must have an MBBS degree from an Institute recognized by Medical Council of India with 2 years of relevant experience in Government recognized hospitals.

For the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), candidates need to have a B.E. or B.Tech. degree in relevant disciplines from a recognized university.

