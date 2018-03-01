Class 10 students can now carry eatables such as fruits which include banana, apple and orange, snacks like a sandwich and sweet like that of candy, chocolates or sugar tablets. But this is only for students who suffer from Type 1 diabetes. Earlier, CBSE Board passed a statement where students of class 10 will be considered passed if they score an overall 33% in the external and internal examination.

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examination for this year came up with a new passing criterion, it has now decided to go easy on some more rules and regulations. The committee has now come up with a decision of allowing students suffering from Type 1 diabetes to carry eatables into the exam hall. Earlier the committee had confirmed in its latest notification, “Students need to secure overall 33% in — both internal and externals are taken together — in a subject to be able to pass it.”

It is noted that the number of students suffering from Type 1 diabetes in India has increased in the past few years which required insulin injections at regular intervals to manage their blood glucose level. Therefore, the board decided to allow such students to carry eatables such as candy, sugar tablets, chocolates, fruits such as apple, orange and banana, snack items like a sandwich along with a 500 ml water bottle with them to the examination hall.

To be able to avail this benefit, the diabetic students will have to submit a certificate with a full diabetic history, nature of their diabetes and the need to carry snacks in the examination hall which will be forwarded by the principal of the school, as per the modalities prescribed by the board. The committee has advised that, “The food items will be kept with the invigilators at the exam center, and when the need arises they will be handed over the eatables.” Senior consultant at Department of Internal Medicine at Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. Atul Kakar has also advised “Students can carry snacks, fruit salad comprising apple, pear, and banana. They can also carry a sandwich.”

