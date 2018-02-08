Dibrugarh University has declared the results of BA, BSc, BCom courses for 1st, 3rd and 5th Semester. The University conducted the semester-end examinations for these courses in November 2017. The appeared candidates can check the complete result on the official website of Dibrugarh University at dibru.net. Follow the step by step procedure given below to check Dibrugarh University 1st, 3rd and 5th Semester BA, BSc, BCom. Results.

On Thursday, February 8, 2018, Dibrugarh University declared the results of BA, BSc, BCom courses for 1st, 3rd and 5th Semester. The Universiy conducted the semester-end examinations in November 2017, the appeared candidates can check the result of the official website of the University at dibru.net. The complete details of the scorecard and marks are upload on the website under exam results section at dibruonline.in/8080/examresult. Through the link given, candidates can easily check their semester-end results. Students can also follow the step by step procedure to check the results given below in the article.

In a statement by the officials of the University, students are advised to note the link for the results and marks of 1st, 3rd and 5th Semester for BA, BSc and BCom would be uploaded at sharp 11 am in the morning. Students eagerly waiting for the results can increase the load on the website. To tackle the issue, Students can keep refreshing the page to get updates for the same. After opening the results page, Students can check the mark sheet by entering their registration number, for which the steps and link are provided below.

All students have been informed to be patient and keep their registration numbers/roll numbers ready. The original mark sheet for the results would be later provided to the students by the University. The online result is only meant for immediate consumption, as informed by the University. The photocopies/printouts of the result will not be considered as bonafide mark sheets.

Steps to check Dibrugarh University 1st, 3rd and 5th Semester BA, BSc, BCom. Results: