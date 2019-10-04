Dibrugarh University UG Exam Schedule 2019: Dibrugarh University has released the BA, B.Sc, B.Com, 1st (Non-CBCS), 3rd and 5th semester examination schedule on the official website, dibru.ac.in. Students can check the timetable by clicking on the direct links given in this article.

Dibrugarh University UG Exam Schedule 2019: The examination time table for undergraduate courses has been released by Dibrugarh University on its official website – dibru.ac.in. Students who are pursuing the undergraduate courses and are going to appear in the upcoming examination must check the time table on the official website of the varsity. According to the latest updates, the time table for BA, B.Sc, B.Com, 1st (Non-CBCS), 3rd and 5th semester examination has been published on the official website of DU.

How to check and download the Dibrugarh University UG Exam Schedule 2019?

Students must log into the official website – dibru.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, :”Notification for Colleges” on the right-hand side of the homepage

On clicking, a new window will be displayed on the screen your computer

Here, click on the first link that says, “Time Table for B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. 1st, 3rd and 5th Semester (Non CBCS) Examinations to be held in November-December, 2019”

On clicking a PDF will be opened on the computer screen

Download the same and go through the time table

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Here is the direct link to download the Dibrugarh University UG Exam Schedule 2019: https://dibru.ac.in/notification-for-colleges/4615-time-table-for-b-a-b-sc-b-com-1st,-3rd-and-5th-semester-non-cbcs-examinations

Direct links to download the Exam schedule for 1st (Non-CBCS), 3rd and 5th semester:

According to the notification released by the varsity, the semester examinations will be conducted in the month of November-December, 2019. B.A. / B.Sc. / B.com 1st and 3rd Semester Examinations (NON CBCS), 2019 will commence from November 15, 2019 while the B.A. / B.Sc. / B.com 5th Semester Examination 2019 will start on November 19, 2019.

Meanwhile, the DU BA 1st Semester Exam Admit Card 2019, DU BA 3rd Semester Exam Admit Card 2019, DU BA 5th Semester Admit Card 2019, DU B.Sc 1st Semester Exam Admit Card 2019, DU B.Sc 3rd Semester Admit Card 2019, DU B.Sc 5th Semester Admit Card 2019, DU B.Com 1st Semester Admit Card 2019, DU DU B.Com 3rd Semester Exam Admit Card 2019, DU B.Com 5th Semester Admit Card 2019 will be released on due course on the official website mentioned above.

