DIPSAR Recruitment 2019: Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Science and Research has invited the application for Deputy Registrar, Controller of Finance, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before September 19 through its official website @dipsar.edu.in.

Candidates are advised to fill the information correctly as no complaints will be entertained for changing the information. In case candidates want to apply for other posts too, he/she should fill the different form for that. And candidates who are working shall submit a No Objection Certificate from the employer at the time of interview.

The number of posts may change according to the requirements.Although candidates are required to check the website for regular updates. Candidates should mention themselves under the reserved category to take advantage of the post.

DIPSAR Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Controller of Finance: 01 Post

Registrar: 01 Post

Deputy Registrar: 01 Post

Training and Placement Officer: 01 Post

DIPSAR Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Controller of Finance: Candidates should have a master’s degree p in Commerce or Management or Economics at least 55% of the marks. He/She should have at least 12 years as an officer of organized accounts services of the government of India.

Registrar: Candidates should have a master’s degree from the UGC recognized University. He/She must have at least 15 years of teaching experience as Assistant Professor of eight years.

Deputy Registrar: Candidates should have Post Graduate degree with at least 55% marks. He/She should have at least 10 years of experience in educational administration.

Training and Placement Officer: Candidates should have Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Engineering or Pharmacy with a minimum of 55% marks.He/She need to have 10 years experience in the industry, HR Management.

DIPSAR Recruitment 2019: Age limit

Candidates should not have age above 40 years.

DIPSAR Recruitment 2019: To apply and know more about posts click the links below

Official website

Guidelines

Official notification

Apply here

