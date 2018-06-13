DMRC Recruitment 2018: Applications are invited for direct recruitment into the posts of Dy. General Manager (Design) and Manager (Design) in DMRC. Interested candidates can apply for Delhi Metro Jobs before June 26, 2018. Interview to be tentatively conducted during July third week.

DMRC Recruitment 2018: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has invited applications for the post of Dy. General Manager (Design) & Manager (Design) on Direct Recruitment basis on its official website. Candidates having relevant work experience, dynamic and motivated Civil Engineers of Indian nationality are encouraged to apply on the official website of DMRC.

Candidates can check the full notification on the official website of the DMRC and read it thoroughly before applying for the positions. Candidates having minimum qualification of B.E./ B.Tech (Civil) (4 Years) with minimum 60% marks / equivalent CGPA from a Govt. recognized University / Institute Desirable: M.Tech (Structural Engg.) are eligible to apply for the Deputy General Manager (Design) and Manager (Design) positions.

Moreover, the maximum age limit for the positions is 45 years. Candidates willing to apply can go to the official website at delhimetrorail.com/career.aspx for further details.

Important dates:

Last date of receipt of filled in application through Speed post is 26/06/2018 Interview tentatively on the 3rd week of July, 2018 Final results will tentatively be declared by the end of July, 2018

As per the official notification experience required:

Dy. General Manager (Design)

For employees serving in Government organisation/PSU in CDA pay scales

Officer of Government Organisation/PSUs in CDA pay scale of Rs.15600-39100 (Grade pay Rs.7600) with a total of 9 years service at Gazetted / Executive level in any Govt. Organisation or PSU.” or “Officer of Government Organisation /PSUs in CDA pay scale of Rs.15600-39100 (Grade pay Rs.6600) with a total of 9 years service at Gazetted/ Executive level in any Govt. Organisation or PSU with minimum 4 years service at Sr. Scale (Rs.15600-39100 (Grade pay Rs.6600).”

For employees serving in Government organisation/PSU in IDA pay scales:

“Executive of Government Organisation / PSUs in IDA pay scale of Rs.29100-54500 with a total of 9 years service at Gazetted /Executive level in any Govt. Organisation / PSU.” Or “Executive of Government Organisation /PSUs in IDA pay scale of Rs. 24900-50500/- with a total of 9 years service at Gazetted/ Executive level in any Govt. Organisation or PSU with minimum 4 years service in IDA E-2 level (Rs. 24900-50500/-).”

For employees serving in Private Sector:

Executives working in Private Sector with Post Qualification experience (after completion of last qualification through full-time course) of 10 years with proven track record are eligible for the above post. A relaxation of 2 years in the total work experience will be applicable for candidates having M.Tech (Structural) Degree.

2. Manager (Design)

For employees serving in Government organisation/PSU in CDA pay scales:

Officer of Government Organisation/PSUs in CDA pay scale of Rs.15600-39100 (Grade pay Rs.6600) with a total of 5 years service at Gazetted / Executive level in any Govt. Organisation or PSU. Or Officer of Government Organisation /PSUs in CDA pay scale of Rs.15600-39100 (Grade pay Rs.5400) with minimum 5 years Gazetted/ Executive level service in the payscale (Rs.15600- 39100 (Grade pay Rs.5400) in any Govt. Organisation or PSU.

For employees serving in Government organisation/PSU in IDA pay scales:

Executive of Government Organisation / PSUs in IDA pay scale of Rs.24900-50500 with a total of 5 years service at Gazetted /Executive level in any Govt. Organisation / PSU. Or Executive of Government Organisation /PSUs in IDA pay scale of Rs.20600-50500 with a total of 5 years Gazetted /Executive service in pay scale of Rs.20600-50500 in any Govt. Organisation / PSU.

For employees serving in Private Sector:

Executives working in Private Sector with Post Qualification experience (after completion of last qualification through full time course) of 06 years with proven track record are eligible for the above post. A relaxation of 2 years in the total work experience will be applicable for candidates having M.Tech (Structural) Degree.

Essential work experience: Experience in structural design of buildings, viaducts, flyovers etc with superstructure comprising of steel structures; I girders, box girders including design of pre-stressed and RCC spans for rail/road bridges. Desirable: Preference shall be given to candidates having working experience on design software like STAAD, E-TABS, MIDAS, RM Bridge and STRAP etc. He / She should have sound knowledge of IS, IRS, IRC and other relevant Indian / International codes related to design of above components. He / She should have worked earlier in Design at an Executive level.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More