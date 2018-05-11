If you are not expecting good marks in class 12 exam, don't take stress as we bring you the good career options that may interest you. Many education boards including CBSE are expected to declare the class 12 results this month. The career option includes - mass communication/media, fashion designing, photography, animation/web design, travel/tourism, DJ/RJ, air hostess/steward, defence, event management.

Many education boards including Central Board of Education Board (CBSE) are expected to declare 12 results this month. The results will be declared on the official websites of different education boards. The students appeared in the examinations are anticipating good results for the hard work they did in the last one year. However, sometimes results don’t come as per your expectations. It’s a good thing if you score well, but even if you don’t, you can opt various career options that can suit your interests. We give you various interesting and not so popular courses which you can pursue in your higher education.

Here are the career options which may suit your interest, even if you score less in class 12 exams:

Mass Communication/Media: If you have interest in writing! Mass communication or media can pave the way for you to become a successful person in life. You can be a good journalist or PR professional. You can also get into advertising industry after joining this course. You can work in the various medium of journalism like print, television and online.

Fashion Designing: Do you have interest in fashion or like following latest developments in the fashion industry. Fashion designing can be the most suitable course for you to pursue higher studies.

Photography: Like clicking pictures? Do you have the interest in technology and have the sense of colours. Then you can join a great photography institution which can sharpen your skills to be a good photographer. You can do cinematographer courses from premier institutions like FTII Pune after completing your graduation.

Animation/Web Design: Tech-savvy and like creative things, join a web designing or web design course in one of the best institute offering these course.

Travel/Tourism: If you love to travel, then you can utilize this interest to be a good travel blogger. If you have good communication and presentation skills then you can pursue a course in tourism.

DJ/RJ: Love music, like to speak, have great presentation skills, then you can be a great DJ or RJ, many institutions located across the country offers diploma courses in this field.

Defence: If you like to join Armed forces and have a passion to serve the country. You can be a great member of defence member . To pursue a career in this field, you can give defence exams like NDA, CDS to get entry into Army, Navy or Air Force.

Air hostess/Steward: Air hostess is one of the high profile profession desired by many young graduates especially by young girls. If you have a passion for traveling, then it can be a good career option, no doubt. The career option has no limitations and you can touch the sky by pursuing a course in this field. However, this profession is mainly attracted by young girls, but those men who choose the career called stewards.

Event Management: You are good at organizing stuff. Join an Event Management Course in a university.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App