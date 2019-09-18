Doodle for Google contest 2019: Google has once again offered an opportunity to the school students of class 1-10 to showcase their talent, creativity and art skills using any art material to create doodles for Google. Winner will get the prize worth Rs 5 lakh.

Google has invited applications for Doodle for Google contest 2019 from across India. The contest is held for the students of class 1-10. Doodle 4 Google is a yearly competition held in various countries, conducted by Google, to have school children create a Google doodle that will be featured on the local homepage of Google as a doodle.

One national winner of Doodle for Google contest 2019 will receive Rs 5 lakh college scholarship prize and Rs 2 lakh technology package for their school/non-profit organization and the doodle that wins will be showcased on Google’s India homepage on November 14, 2019, i.e. on Children’s Day.

This year, the theme of the competition is, When I grow up, I hope… It is one of the best opportunities for all the art-loving students and little artists to show their creativity and art skills from crayons to clay, food, graphic design, they can utilize anything to bring their creation to life.

The doodle, incorporating the letters G-o-o-g-l-e, can be created using various materials. The entries of the Doodle 4 Google contest 2019 opened last month on August 1 and will end on September 30, 2019. The art-loving students are only left with a few days to submit their entry forms.

The parents or teachers of the students can courier the completely filled entry form along with the doodle on Google’s address or submit it online in .png/.jpg formats. The entries will end on September 30 at 10 pm IST.

Doodle for Google Contest 2019 Entry Form-Download PDF

How to submit the entry form of Doodle for Google contest 2019?

Download and take the print out of entry form. Create Doodle: Students can make doodles utilizing any material on the top of the entry form. Write a description on the entry form. Sign and submit the completely filled entry form.

What is the selection process of Doodle for Google contest 2019?

There are a total of 5 categories in which Google will be accepting the entries that are as follows:

1. Class 1-2

2. Class 3-4

3. Class 5-6

4. Class 7-8

5. Class 9-10

After the submission process of the entry form is closed, Google will shortlist 4 entries from each of the 5 categories as the national finalists and 20 shortlisted doodles will be displayed for public voting from October 21 to November 6, 2019. The public voting, scores by judge panel and other executives will select winners from each category and from those doodles, one will be finalized as the winner of the 2019 contest. Google will announce the winner on November 14, 2019.

