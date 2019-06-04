DOTE, TNDTE Diploma Result 2019 at tndte.gov.in: The DOTE, TNDTE Diploma Exam 2019 results have been declared by the examination conducting authority on the official websites, intradote.tn.nic.in and tndte.gov.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the Tamil Nadu Diploma Exams are advised to check their respective results on the official websites mentioned in this article. The TNDTE Diploma examinations are conducted two times in a year and the authority has released the April 2019 examination results.
How to check the DOTE, TNDTE Diploma Result 2019?
Step 1: candidates need to visit the official websites mentioned above – intradote.tn.nic.in and tndte.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page of the website, search for the result link and click on the same
Step 3: Now, candidates need to fill in the registration number and log-in details
Step 4: The TNDTE Diploma Exam 2019 Results will be displayed on the computer screen
Candidates must note that the website may not function properly due yo heavy traffic. In that case, candidates can check the alternative website and wait for the page to load. Candidates need to have patience. The authority is yet to activate the official result link on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the same to download their results.