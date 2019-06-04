DOTE, TNDTE Diploma Result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Diploma Examination results have been declared on the websites - intradote.tn.nic.in, tndte.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the TNDTE Diploma Results 2019 in this article given below.

DOTE, TNDTE Diploma Result 2019 at tndte.gov.in: The DOTE, TNDTE Diploma Exam 2019 results have been declared by the examination conducting authority on the official websites, intradote.tn.nic.in and tndte.gov.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the Tamil Nadu Diploma Exams are advised to check their respective results on the official websites mentioned in this article. The TNDTE Diploma examinations are conducted two times in a year and the authority has released the April 2019 examination results.



How to check the DOTE, TNDTE Diploma Result 2019?

Step 1: candidates need to visit the official websites mentioned above – intradote.tn.nic.in and tndte.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page of the website, search for the result link and click on the same

Step 3: Now, candidates need to fill in the registration number and log-in details

Step 4: The TNDTE Diploma Exam 2019 Results will be displayed on the computer screen

Candidates must note that the website may not function properly due yo heavy traffic. In that case, candidates can check the alternative website and wait for the page to load. Candidates need to have patience. The authority is yet to activate the official result link on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the same to download their results.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App