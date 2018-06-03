The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released the admit card for General Nursing Training and Selection Test 2018. Aspirants can check the details of Test Admit Card for General Nursing Training Selection Test (GNTST) and Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2018 on the official website i.e. peb.mp.gov.in. The exam for GNTST and PLNST 2018 is scheduled for June 10, 2018.

How to download the GNTST and PNST 2018 admit card

Log on to the official website i.e peb.mp.gov.in

Click on Test Admit Card – General Nursing Training Selection Test (GNTST) and Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) – 2018

A new page will appear on the screen

The candidate then has to enter Application No. (Max. 13 digits) and Date of Birth as (DD/MM/YYYY)

Click on the Search button

The admit card will appear on the screen

View and download it

Take a printout of the admit card for future references.

Application Fee

For unreserved category: Rs. 400/-

For SC/ST/PWD/OBC”: Rs 200/-

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be an Indian National and a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Aspirant applying for GNTST should be of minimum 17 years and maximum 27 years.

