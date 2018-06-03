The admit card for General Nursing Training and Selection Test 2018 was released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board. Aspirants can check the details of Test Admit Card for General Nursing Training Selection Test (GNTST) and Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2018 on the official website i.e. peb.mp.gov.in. The exam for GNTST and PLNST 2018 is scheduled for June 10, 2018. Candidates can directly download the General Nursing Training Selection Test (GNTST) and Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2018 link from http://peb.mp.gov.in
How to download the GNTST and PNST 2018 admit card
- Log on to the official website i.e peb.mp.gov.in
- Click on Test Admit Card – General Nursing Training Selection Test (GNTST) and Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) – 2018
- A new page will appear on the screen
- The candidate then has to enter Application No. (Max. 13 digits) and Date of Birth as (DD/MM/YYYY)
- Click on the Search button
- The admit card will appear on the screen
- View and download it
- Take a printout of the admit card for future references.
Application Fee
For unreserved category: Rs. 400/-
For SC/ST/PWD/OBC”: Rs 200/-
Eligibility Criteria
The candidate must be an Indian National and a resident of Madhya Pradesh.
Aspirant applying for GNTST should be of minimum 17 years and maximum 27 years.